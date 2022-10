The wine business in Tunisia is doing properly. There are roughly two million home shoppers, excluding vacationers. Regardless of the consequences of local weather change, this 12 months’s harvest guarantees to be good. Wine professionals need the state to liberalize the sector and assist enhance high quality additional. Tunisian wine has gained explicit reputation amongst ladies. Reporting by Lilia Blaise, Hamdi Talili and Fadel Ali Reda from France 24.