Turkey cancels the go to of the Swedish Protection Minister due to a protest allow

Turkey mentioned on Saturday it had canceled a go to by Sweden’s protection minister over a deliberate anti-Turkish protest in Stockholm.

“At this stage, Swedish Protection Minister Pal Johnson’s go to to Turkey on January 27 has misplaced its significance and which means, so we canceled the go to,” Turkish Protection Minister Hulusi Akar mentioned.

The Swedish minister’s go to was geared toward overcoming Ankara’s objections to Sweden’s try to affix the NATO army alliance.

Turkey has sparked outrage over permission given to a right-wing extremist to show afterward Saturday in entrance of the Turkish embassy within the Swedish capital.

Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, whose anti-Islamist actions sparked riots throughout Sweden final 12 months, expressed his intention to “burn the Koran,” Islam’s holy e-book, throughout his protest on Saturday.

A diplomatic supply mentioned that Turkey on Friday summoned Sweden’s ambassador “to sentence this provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime – within the strongest phrases”.

That is the second time in additional than every week that the Swedish ambassador to Turkey has been summoned.

Final week, he was referred to as to answer a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging from a rope along with his legs.

Sweden, together with neighboring Finland, wants Turkey’s approval to affix NATO.

The 2 international locations deserted many years of army non-alignment final 12 months once they utilized to affix the Western protection alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ankara says any progress will depend on Swedish steps to extradite individuals it accuses of terrorism or of collaborating within the 2016 coup try towards Erdogan.

Turkey says Sweden has not completed sufficient to crack down on Kurdish teams that Ankara considers “terrorists”.

