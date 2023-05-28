Turkey Commences Tallying Votes for Kilicdaroglu-Erdogan Presidential Runoff – Live Coverage 🗳️🇹🇷

Voters in Turkey are heading back to the polls for the presidential runoff election, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeking to extend his authoritarian rule into a third decade. His rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, promises a return to a more democratic society. For all the updates, follow ‘s live blog. Erdogan, who has held Turkey’s top position for two decades, is expected to win a new five-year term. Kilicdaroglu leads Turkey’s center-left opposition and views the election as a referendum on the nation’s future. Voter participation is expected to remain high following an 87% turnout in the initial round last month. Over 64 million are eligible to vote, with polls closing at 5pm local time. While Turkey doesn’t have exit polls, preliminary results are expected soon. If no live blog appears, refresh the page. ( with AFP, AP and Reuters)