Turkey says more migrants have frozen to death near the Greek border

The frozen bodies of seven more migrants have been discovered near the Greek border, Turkish officials said on Thursday, bringing the death toll in the diplomatically charged incident to 19.

Turkey accuses border guards in neighboring Greece of allowing migrants to die in the winter cold after taking off their clothes and then forcing them back across the border.

Greece has denied Turkey’s version of events, although a senior EU official expressed concern that further allegations were needed.

“After search and rescue operations in the region, the number of migrants who were pushed back and frozen to death has unfortunately risen to 19,” the governor’s office in Edirne on the border with Greece said in a statement.

The bodies of 12 migrants first discovered on Wednesday have been taken to a forensic institute in Istanbul for identification, the private news agency DHA reported.

Turkish officials say they do not yet have information on the nationality of migrants.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Wednesday published blurred images of partially naked bodies lying on the side of the road, saying they had been “dressed (off) their clothes and shoes” by Greek border guards.

Human rights groups believe that such acts, reported by migrants in different parts of the world, are designed to deter people on the run from trying to enter a particular country, and to look for another route.

“Complete nonsense” Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi did not deny the deaths but dismissed Turkey’s version of events as “false propaganda”.

“These migrants never reached the border. Any proposal they made, or were actually driven back to Turkey, is pure nonsense,” Mitarachi said.

But EU Interior Commissioner Ylva Johansson expressed concern over Turkey’s claim.

“I am a little shocked,” she told AFP by telephone when she attended a meeting with the 27 countries’ interior ministers in France.

“We have the Greek minister here, I will bring it up with him and ask for clarification on this. This must, of course, be investigated.”

The incident threatens to escalate simmering tensions between rival members of NATO’s defense alliance.

“This is not the first time we have seen this kind of behavior from Greece,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Turkey regularly accuses Greek officials of illegally repatriating migrants to its territory, but Athens denies the allegations.

Greece, in turn, claims that Turkey is turning a blind eye to people trying to reach Europe via its border in violation of a 2016 agreement between Ankara and the EU.

The agreement, which has been extended, means that the bloc will provide billions of euros in aid to Ankara in exchange for Turkey agreeing to receive millions of Syrian and other refugees.

