Turkey has played a key role in the search for an end to the Ukraine war as the host of this week’s talks between Moscow and Kiev – the product of a contradictory stance that experts say is largely rooted in the deeply troubled Turkish economy’s ties to both countries.

Weeks before Russia and Ukraine agreed to Istanbul as the location for peace talks on March 28-30, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clarified Turkey’s equivocal position, saying “we cannot give up” on either country the day before the Russian invasion.

Ankara has remained faithful to this approach. The Turkish Foreign Ministry called the invasion “unacceptable” and a “serious violation of international law” on February 24. Four days later, Turkey followed Ukraine’s request to recognize the conflict as a war, allowing it to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to most warships under the 1936 Montreux Convention.

However, Turkey also opposes Western sanctions against Russia – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu emphasized that Russian oligarchs are “of course” welcome in Turkey and that they are free to do business there in accordance with international law.

These statements exemplify Turkey’s distinct position on the conflict – “pro-Ukrainian” but “not entirely anti-Russian,” as Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the Ankara office of the German Marshall Fund, summed it up in an interview with France 24.

Turkey’s “economic crisis” is “the most important factor in its calculations,” Howard Eisenstat, a Turkey expert at St. Lawrence University in New York State and the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC, told France 24.

Turkish liralost board has 47% of its value over the past year, with the price up more than 54%. This 20-year spike in inflation marks the lowest level in Turkey’s currency crisis since 2018, with crisis experts blaming Erdogan’s belief – contrary to all economic evidence – that high interest rates cause inflation.

Esenstat noted that Turkey does not want to “antagonize Russia”, as it is “very vulnerable to the loss of Russian wheat, gas and oil.”

Russia is a vital trading partner for the beleaguered Turkish economy, providing 45 percent of its natural gas and 70 percent of its wheat. The latter is a particularly high priority import, as rising bread prices are seen as a major concern in Turkey. Russia is also Turkey’s largest source of tourists, with 4.7 million visitors accounting for 19 percent of all travelers to the country in 2021.

Historically, Turkey and Russia have a track record of enmity with each other, most notably when conflicting geostrategic maneuvers between Tsarist Russia and the Ottoman Empire saw fighting on more than 10 occasions from the 16th to the 20th centuries. At the start of the Cold War, Turkey pushed the self-evident anti-communist Kemalist and pro-Western ethos to join NATO and host US nuclear missiles, a major source of Soviet concern until it was removed after the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The latest Russian-Turkish diplomatic crisis erupted in 2015, when Turkey shot down a Russian plane near the Syrian border. But an official apology from Erdogan soon ended Moscow’s retaliatory sanctions — leading to a rapid thaw regarding Russia and Turkey’s support for the opposing sides in the wars in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. Unluhisarcikli of the German Marshall Fund said this latest model in Russian-Turkish relations is best described as “competitive cooperation,” since the support of competing powers abroad “does not prevent them from cooperating in energy and trade.”

A year after this quickly resolved rift with Russia, the dramatic coup attempt sparked a widespread crackdown as Ankara held the responsible Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen and his movement. Erdogan’s government felt that the West was not supportive enough after this potential coup.

Thus, the failed coup paved the way for deepening relations between Turkey and Russia, as explained by Riley Barry, a Turkish researcher at Harvard University. After the attempted coup, Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeded in planting more seeds of doubt in Erdogan’s mind that the West was not. His ultimate protection and security guarantees, he achieved the desired effect of creating a rift between NATO allies when Turkey purchased the S-400 missile system from Russia, a major red line a NATO country had to cross,” Barrytold FRANCE 24. So, the Turkish government has formulated a position on seeing Russia as a potential protector of the main power in cases where Western relations and alliances do not suit Turkey’s best interests.

In this context, Barry continued, “Having been close to Russia and Putin more recently than at any other time in modern history, Turkey would be highly vulnerable to condemning Russia in the language used by the United States and Western European countries.”

“It is also important to remember that the United States and other countries do not share the sea with Russia and are only separated by another country.[Georgia],” she added.

‘Old interests in Ukraine’ Meanwhile, Turkey has more extensive economic relations with Ukraine than most of those Western countries. Ukraines provides 15 percent of Turkey’s crucial wheat imports, making it Turkey’s second largest supplier of wheat. About 2 million Ukrainians vacationed there last year, making it Turkey’s third largest source of tourism.

Turkey’s burgeoning defense sector established key relations with Ukraine before Kyiv’s crisis with Moscow. Ukraine announced last year that it was building a plant for the joint production of the Bayraktar TB2 drone – perhaps the most famous of Turkey’s military exports, known for its effectiveness to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh war and now to Ukraine as it fights Russia. Ukraine has also signed orders to manufacture engines for both the upcoming new models of the TB2 and an upcoming Turkish military helicopter.

And the drone manufacturer isn’t just a private Turkish company: Selcuk Bayraktar, Baykar’s chief technology officer, is Erdogan’s son-in-law.

Eisenstat said Turkey’s “long-term economic interests in Ukraine” mean it “sees no eventual gain in Russia’s control” of the country. This, he said, explains why Turkey “quietly wants to support Ukraine,” despite being careful to avoid alienating Russia.

So far, Ankara’s balancing act between these two demands has succeeded in maintaining decent relations with both sides. Turkey not only hosted peace talks this week, but also received the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers for trilateral talks earlier in March, before the Turkish foreign minister visited both Kyiv and Moscow.

This shows that Turkey’s need for links with both Russia and Ukraine is not at all unrequited: “Both countries were willing to play ball with Ankara,” Esensat concluded. “You don’t see Moscow complaining about the Bayraktars. You don’t see Kyiv complaining about the lack of Turkish sanctions. Both have been cheerful in their praise – that’s because they both want Ankara on their side as much as possible and prevent it from going to the other side.”