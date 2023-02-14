Turkey’s earthquake revives the trauma of conflict for Syrian refugees who’re as soon as once more homeless

Syrian refugee youngsters in southern Turkey have by no means recognized a time with out conflict of their homeland. Final week’s devastating double earthquake struck their house away from house – shattering their secure haven in only one evening. France 24 correspondents meet Syrian refugees who’re as soon as once more homeless, this time in Turkey.

An estimated a million Syrians reside in areas of Turkey affected by the February 6 earthquake. Many have misplaced their houses, in a haunting echo of the devastation they fled on the opposite facet of the border.

France 24’s Nadia Masih and Julie Dongelhoeff met a household of Syrian refugees within the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, close to the epicenter. Their house is badly broken however they’ve nowhere else to go.

“I am scared, I am scared. Each time I am going to my room, I believe it would transfer and collapse, after which it would make an enormous noise,” Fatima mentioned, stepping over the wreckage of a constructing flattened by the earthquakes.

>> ‘Can anybody hear me?’

Fatima’s siblings mentioned they misplaced many pals within the earthquakes and helped exhume their our bodies.

“The day after the earthquake, the kids had been struggling psychologically,” their mom, Amina, mentioned. However they’ve been pressured to adapt due to the conflict in Syria. Each time they exit, they worry one other earthquake or a bomb dropped by Bashar [al-Assad]. “

Click on on the participant above to view the total report.