Turkey’s Erdogan wants US and French ambassadors to be declared ‘persona non grata’

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had ordered the Foreign Ministry to declare 10 ambassadors from Western countries ‘persona non grata’ for calling for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Osman Kavala has been in prison for four years, accused of financing nationwide protests in 2013 and participating in a failed coup in 2016. He denies the charges.

In a joint statement on October 18, the ambassadors of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States called for a fair and swift resolution of the Kavala case and its “urgency. release”. They were summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which described the declaration as irresponsible.

“I gave the necessary order to our foreign minister and said what must be done: these 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata at the same time. They will solve it immediately,” Erdogan said in a speech in the city of Eskisehir at the northwestern Turkey. .

“They will know and understand Turkey. The day they do not know or understand Turkey, they will leave,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

The embassies of the United States, Germany and France and the US White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kavala was acquitted last year of charges related to the 2013 protests, but the ruling was overturned this year and combined with charges in another case related to the attempted coup.

Human rights groups say his case is emblematic of a crackdown on dissent under Erdogan.

Kavala said on Friday it would not make “sense” for him to attend his trial, as a fair hearing was impossible given Erdogan’s recent comments.

Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying that the ambassadors in question would not release “bandits, murderers and terrorists” in their own countries.

“Since there is no possibility of a fair trial in these circumstances, I believe that participating in the hearings and presenting my defense will be meaningless from now on,” Kavala said in a written statement.

The European Court of Human Rights called for Kavala’s immediate release at the end of 2019, saying there was no reasonable suspicion that he had committed a crime and concluded that his detention was intended to silence him.

This year it issued a similar ruling in the case of Selahattin Demirtas, a former head of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), who has been jailed for nearly five years.

The Council of Europe, which oversees the implementation of the ECHR decisions, has said it will start infringement proceedings against Turkey if Kavala is not released.

The next hearing in the case against Kavala and others is due on November 26.

