Turkey’s Presidential Elections Result in a Clear Victory for Nationalism

Nationalism, a prominent theme in the Turkish presidential elections, has been used as rhetoric by both President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The election has garnered international media attention, with the second round set to take place after Erdogan narrowly missed securing a victory in the first round. Despite campaigning for nationalist parties’ support, neither candidate can rely on their voters to follow suit. During the campaign, both candidates have maneuvered to gain support from 75-year-old Devlet Bahcel, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), highlighting the party’s significance for the president’s coalition. Kilicdaroglu’s alliance with the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and nationalist Good Party presents a challenge to balancing support from anti-Erdogan nationalists and ethnic minorities. Erdogan owes much of his electoral success to his embrace of nationalism and his ability to secure the support of the MHP. Nationalism has emerged as a major factor in Turkish politics and reflects a growing wave of populism around the world.