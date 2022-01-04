Turkish inflation reaches 36% approaching the highest level in 20 years as the lira crisis continues

Turkey’s annual inflation has risen to its highest level since 2002, official data showed on Monday, fueled by a currency crisis linked to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic strategy.

Consumer prices rose by 36.1 percent last month from the same period in 2020, up from an annual increase of 21.3 percent in November, according to the Turkish Statistics Office.

The figure is the highest since October 2002, the month before Erdogan’s Islamic rooted party took power in the wake of another Turkish economic crisis.

Erdogan’s lasting success has often been attributed to the development and prosperity that his government has made possible during his two decades as Prime Minister and President.

But he is facing an increasingly difficult path to re-election in polls to be held in mid-2023.

After a weekly government meeting, Erdogan promised to support families, workers, students and retirees with a relief package that included financial support for gas bills and wage increases.

The president said he was “sorry” to see such high inflation but added: “We are determined to bring inflation down to single digits as soon as possible.”

Opinion polls show that he lost in the second round to most major rivals, and that his ruling alliance is handing over control of parliament to an increasingly popular group of opposition parties.

Lira collapses

But Erdogan has stuck to his policy and opposed raising interest rates – which he calls “all our mother and father” – to fight inflation.

High interest rates hamper activity and slow economic growth, but they are useful in curbing inflation as they reduce demand and encourage savings.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan accused the “elite” of profiting from “unearned interest income”, and stuck to its promise not to raise borrowing costs.

The Turkish lira lost 44 percent of its value against the dollar in 2021, with losses accelerating at the end of last year, when Erdogan orchestrated a series of sharp interest rate cuts.

The dollar soared to a historic high of almost 18.4 lira when Erdogan announced new currency support measures last month backed by reportedly heavy indirect interest rate interventions.

The exchange rate has since fallen back to around 13 lira against the dollar.

One dollar was worth 7.4 lira in early 2021.

Turkey’s monetary authority took a further step towards supporting the lira by ordering exporters to sell a quarter of their foreign exchange earnings to the central bank, thereby supporting its rapidly declining reserves.

Questions about data

The monthly inflation reading has turned into a politically sensitive issue in Turkey, where opposition leaders claim that the government is putting pressure on the statistical office to underreport price jumps.

They point to separate readings prepared by independent economic institutes such as the Inflation Research Group (ENAG), which estimated last month’s annual inflation at 82.8 percent.

The official readings show that the prices of most food products rise significantly above the annual inflation rate.

The price of milk, yoghurt and sunflower oil rose by about 75 percent during the year, while the price of chicken rose by 86 percent.

A study published by the Metropoll bureau on Monday showed that 90 percent of those polled – including more than three-quarters of the ruling party’s supporters – said they believed Turkey’s actual annual inflation was at least 50 percent.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan said he would visit the cash-rich energy giant Saudi Arabia in February.

This follows a visit to Ankara by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in November, when investments in billions of dollars were announced.

Erdogan’s trip to Riyadh would be the first since relations between the two soured after the assassination of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 inside the Kingdom Consulate in Istanbul.

In its quest for more exports, Erdogan is likely to address Turkish exporters’ complaints about delays in Saudi customs in an attempt to resolve the issue in Ankara’s favor.

(AFP)