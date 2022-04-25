Twitter confirms sale of firm to Elon Musk for $44 billion

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, struck a deal Monday to purchase Twitter for $44 billion, capping a whole saga with hostile takeover threats earlier than giving him private management of one of the vital influential social media platforms on the planet.

Twitter was well-known because the loudspeaker for former US President Donald Trump earlier than the platform banned it, and Musk – the self-proclaimed “freedom of speech absolute” – has mentioned he needs to repair what he sees as an overzealous moderation of content material on the platform.

“Freedom of expression is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital metropolis enviornment the place issues important to the way forward for humanity are mentioned,” Musk mentioned in an announcement posted to Twitter.

“I additionally need to make Twitter higher than ever by enhancing the product with new options, making open supply algorithms to extend belief, defeat spam bots and authenticate all people.”

Twitter mentioned the publicly traded firm will now change into a non-public firm owned by Musk, who has negotiated a purchase order value of $54.20 per share.

“Twitter has a function and significance that impacts the complete world. Very happy with our groups and impressed by work that has by no means been extra essential,” CEO Parag Agrawal mentioned in a tweet.

Musk final week secured $46.5 billion in funding to make the acquisition, and Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, predicted earlier at this time that as a result of the board was unable to seek out one other purchaser, it was more likely to settle for his provide.

“That mainly put (they) up in opposition to the wall, and so they needed to come to the negotiating desk,” he mentioned in an interview on CNBC.

On Wall Road, Twitter’s inventory was buying and selling up 5.9 p.c round 1915 GMT.

Trump to return? Musk, who has complained about extreme moderation on the platform, purchased a 9 p.c stake in Twitter earlier in April, then supplied to purchase out the complete firm, citing a mission to protect free speech.

Whereas the corporate’s board initially mentioned it was reviewing his provide, it later rejected it and adopted a “poison tablet” plan that may have made it troublesome for Musk to safe a controlling place.

Final week, Musk — whose huge fortune stems from the recognition of Tesla’s electrical automobiles and different tasks — mentioned he had raised the funding.

Regardless of Musk’s wealth, the problem of financing was seen as a possible stumbling block as a result of a lot of his holdings are in Tesla inventory slightly than money.

In a submitting, Musk cited a $13 billion debt facility from a financing consortium led by Morgan Stanley, a separate $12.5 billion margin mortgage from the identical financial institution, in addition to $21 billion of his private wealth as behind the deal.

Musk’s efforts raised hopes in regards to the industrial potential of Twitter, which has struggled for worthwhile progress regardless of its influential place in tradition and politics.

I hope even my worst critic stays on Twitter, as a result of that is what freedom of speech is

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022 Beneath the management of Agrawal, who took over as Twitter’s CEO late final 12 months, the corporate has made progress on new monetization options, resembling subscription merchandise, Belief Securities mentioned in a observe, including that it “shortly Briefly, Musk’s involvement at this level dangers disrupting these efforts.”

However the Tesla boss’s polarizing marketing campaign has additionally sparked concern amongst tech and free speech consultants who level to Musk’s unpredictable statements and historical past of bullying critics, which go in opposition to his acknowledged targets.

Progressive group Media Issues for America has warned that Trump, who was banned from Twitter after final 12 months’s assault on the US Capitol by his supporters in search of to nullify the results of the 2020 presidential election, could return if the Musk buy continues.

“Any negotiations to promote Twitter to Musk should embrace clear, actionable mechanisms to assist and keep current group requirements, together with the elimination of those that violate these requirements,” group president Angelo Carusone mentioned in an announcement.

