Twitter is blocking the Republican congressman’s account for Covid claims

Twitter said on Sunday that it had banned the personal account of right-wing extremists. Marjorie Taylor Greene for several violations of the platform’s Covid-19 disinformation policy, the latest strike against the fire whose embrace of conspiracy theories has been called “a cancer” for the GOP and led to the House removing her from the committees.

The Republican account from Georgia was permanently shut down during the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to harm people.

Two or three warnings provide a 12-hour account lock. Four strikes lead to a week-long shutdown. Five or more alerts can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.

In a statement on the messaging app Telegram, Greene criticized Twitter’s features as un-American. She wrote that her account was shut down after tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a government database containing unverified raw data.

“Twitter is an enemy of America and can not handle the truth,” Greene said. “It’s good. I’ll show America that we do not need them and that it is time to defeat our enemies.”

Twitter had previously closed Greene’s personal account for periods ranging from 12 hours to a full week. The ban applies to Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, but does not affect her official Twitter account, @RepMTG.

The legislators of the first term have repeatedly raised controversy over inflammatory comments.

On social media, she has expressed support for racist views, unfounded QAnon pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theories such as the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and calls for violence against democratic politicians, including President Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

In February last year, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called her embrace of conspiracy theories and “lousy lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.” The Democratic-led House fired her the same month from her two committee assignments, the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee.

In July, Twitter shut down Greene for a week after President Joe Biden called on tech companies to take stronger action against false vaccine claims that “kill people”. Twitter has defended its efforts to keep dangerous misinformation about covid-19 away from its website, saying it has deleted thousands of tweets and challenged millions of accounts around the world.

Among Greene’s last tweets was a Saturday that incorrectly referred to “extremely high rates of covid vaccine deaths,” according to her Telegram account, which seems to reflect her now-banned Twitter feed compared to Greene tweets stored in the Internet Archive.

Last week, Greene also boasted on Twitter about talking to the former president over the phone. She said she had received Trump’s permission to clarify his position that he is against vaccine mandates even though he encourages people to get the vaccine and boost. Trump was summoned by some members of the public in Dallas on December 19 when he said that he had received a covid-19 booster shot.

On Sunday, the White House’s best medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, that the United States has seen almost a “vertical increase” in new COVID-19 cases, now an average of 400,000 cases a day, with more hospital stays. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to an increase in new cases across the country.

