Two Belarusian coaches sent home because of Tsimanouskaya .’s move

Two Belarusian coaches have lost accreditation for the Tokyo Olympics over an alleged attempt to force a sprinter to fly home, an incident that has been internationally condemned.

The International Olympic Committee said Friday it had removed the accreditations of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich and that they had left the Olympic village.

The body this week said it was investigating the couple’s role in the case of Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who sought protection at an airport in Tokyo to avoid being put on a plane home.

She said she feared for her life if she were forced to return to Belarus, which was plagued by political unrest and crackdown on dissent after contested elections that brought strongman Alexander Lukashenko to power last year.

Tsimanouskaya is one of more than 2,000 Belarusian sports figures who have signed an open letter calling for new elections and the release of political prisoners.

But her problems in Tokyo came after she posted on her Instagram and criticized her coaches for signing her up for a race without informing her first.

The IOC said the two coaches will be “given an opportunity to be heard”, but measures have been taken against them “in the interest of the well-being of the athletes” from Belarus who are still in Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya, 24, arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday after being granted a humanitarian visa and said she was “lucky to be in safety”.

She was reunited there with her husband on Thursday, according to a Belarusian opposition politician from Warsaw. Tsimanouskaya told Reuters that her husband, Arseni Zhdanevich, abruptly left home and traveled to Ukraine after his wife took refuge at the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday.

‘Transnational repression’

The feud exploded after Tsimanouskaya, who was entered in the 100 and 200 meters, complained that he had entered the 4x400m relay without consultation.

She said she was “surprised that the situation became such a political scandal because it started as a sports issue”, adding that “she was not thinking about political asylum” in EU member state Poland.

“I just want to continue my sports career,” said Tsimanouskaya.

The alleged attempt to return Tsimanouskaya to Belarus has led to conviction, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accusing Minsk of “a new act of transnational repression”.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, sparked international outrage in May by sending a fighter jet to intercept a Ryanair plane flying from Greece to Lithuania to arrest a dissident on board.

Belarus has also been in the crosshairs of the IOC since last year. Lukashenko and his son Viktor have been barred from participating in Olympic events because athletes have been targeted by their political views.

Shortly before the Tokyo Games, Lukashenko warned sports officials and athletes that he expected results in Japan.

Think about it before you go, he said. “If you come back with nothing, you better not come back at all.”

The Olympic saga came when police in Ukraine said missing Belarusian activist Vitaly Shishov, whose NGO is helping his compatriots flee the country, had been hanged in a park in Kiev.

Police said they had opened a murder investigation and would follow all leads, including “murder disguised as suicide”, while activists accused authorities of “an operation … to liquidate a Belarusian who poses a real danger to the regime formed”.

Upon arrival in Warsaw, Tsimanouskaya urged her fellows “Belarusians to stop being afraid and speak out if they feel any pressure”.

