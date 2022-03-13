Two employees stabbed by patron of the New York Museum of Modern Art

A Museum of Modern Art patron whose membership card was recently revoked for unruly behavior stabbed two Department of Labor employees Saturday when they refused him entry to a popular Midtown Manhattan location and then fled, police said.

The two victims, both women, were taken to a local hospital for treatment for multiple stab wounds to the upper body, but “we were told they were going to be fine,” New York City Police Deputy Commissioner John Miller told a news briefing afterward.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers launched a manhunt for the suspect, who Miller said was familiar to MoMA staff as a “normal” museum and to police from previous “disorderly behavior” incidents, including at least one at MoMA, in recent days. .

The NYPD was unaware of any record of arrests or other disagreements with the law, Miller.

Miller said a letter canceling the man’s MoMA membership card was sent to him on Friday, and he showed up late Saturday afternoon with “the stated intention” to see a movie being shown at the museum.

When he was told his membership card had expired and he was refused entry, he got upset, jumped off the front desk and stabbed the staff, according to Miller. Surveillance video footage showed him escaping from the museum moments later on foot.

The New York Post published photographs showing both women being transported on buses to ambulances waiting outside the museum. The newspaper said the stabbings caused a chaotic scene that prompted visitors to flee the museum, which is famous for one of the largest and most influential collections of modern art in the world.

(Reuters)