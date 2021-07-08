Two Haitian Americans arrested for murdering Haitian president

Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of whom is said to be a former bodyguard at the Canadian embassy in Port-au-Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, a senior Haitian official said Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, hundreds of residents shouted outside a Port-au-Prince police station where suspects were being held, shouted “burn them” and set fire to a vehicle they believed to be the killers.

Moise, 53, was shot and killed early Wednesday in his home by what officials say was a commando of trained assassins who plunged America’s poorest country deeper into chaos amid political divisions, hunger and widespread gang violence.

Mathias Pierre, the Haitian election secretary, told the Associated Press that James Solages was one of six people arrested at his home in the 36 hours since President Jovenel Moise’s brutal assassination Wednesday night.

Four other suspected attackers were killed and two are still missing, Pierre said.

Pierre declined to provide additional details about Solages’ background, nor would he name the second Haitian American he believes was arrested.

Solages describes himself as a “certified diplomatic agent,” a children’s advocate, and a budding politician on a charity website he founded in South Florida in 2019 to help residents.

“The pursuit of the mercenaries continues,” Léon Charles, director of Haiti’s national police, said announcing the arrest of suspects. “Their fate is certain: they will fall in the fighting or be arrested.”

Witnesses said two suspects were discovered by a mob on Thursday hiding in bushes in Port-au-Prince, some of whom grabbed, pushed and occasionally punched the men by their shirts and pants.

Police arrived shortly afterwards to arrest the men, who were sweating profusely and wearing clothes that appeared to be smeared with mud, an Associated Press reporter at the scene said. Officers placed them in the back of a pickup truck and drove off as the crowd ran after them to the nearby police station.

Once there, some in the crowd chanted, “They killed the president! Give them to us. We’re going to burn them!”

A man was heard saying it was unacceptable for foreigners to come to Haiti to assassinate the country’s leader, citing reports from officials that the perpetrators spoke Spanish or English.

The mob later set fire to several abandoned cars with bullet holes they believed belonged to the suspects, who were white males. The cars had no license plates and one of them contained an empty box with bullets and some water.

At a press conference Thursday, the police chief, Charles, asked people to keep calm, go home and let the police do their job as he warned authorities needed evidence they were destroying, including the burned cars.

Officials did not give details about the suspects, including their nationalities, nor did they name a motive or say what led police to them. They said only that the attack condemned by Haiti’s main opposition parties and the international community was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily armed group”.

Prime Minister Claude Joseph assumed leadership of Haiti with the support of police and military and asked people on Thursday to reopen businesses and get back to work when he ordered the reopening of the international airport.

On Wednesday, Joseph declared a two-week martial law following the assassination of Moïse, which stunned a nation grappling with the worst poverty, violence and political instability in the Western Hemisphere.

Inflation and gang violence has accelerated as food and fuel become scarcer in a country where 60% of Haitians earn less than $2 a day. The situation is growing dire as Haiti continues to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and 2016 Hurricane Matthew after a history of dictatorship and political unrest.

“There is now a void and they are afraid of what will happen to their loved ones,” said Marlene Bastien, executive director of Family Action Network Movement, a group that helps people in Miami’s Little Haiti community.

She said it is important that the administration of US President Joe Biden takes a much more active role in supporting efforts at national dialogue in Haiti with the aim of holding free, fair and credible elections.

Bastien said she also wants to see the participation of the expanded Haitian diaspora: “No more plasters. The Haitian people have cried and suffered for too long.”

Haiti had become increasingly unstable under Moise, who had ruled by decree for more than a year and faced violent protests as critics accused him of trying to gain more power while the opposition demanded him to step down.

According to Haiti’s constitution, Moise is to be replaced by the president of the Haitian Supreme Court, but the chief justice has died of COVID-19 in recent days, leaving open the question of who could legitimately succeed in office.

Joseph, meanwhile, would be replaced by Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon who had been appointed prime minister by Moïse the day before the assassination.

Henry told the AP in a short interview that he is the Prime Minister, calling it an exceptional and confusing situation. In another interview with Radio Zenith, he said he had no disagreements with Joseph. “I just don’t agree with the fact that people have made hasty decisions … when the moment requires a little more calm and maturity,” he said.

Moïse had faced major protests in recent months that turned violent when opposition leaders and their supporters rejected his plans to hold a constitutional referendum with proposals that would strengthen the presidency.

On Thursday, public transport and street vendors remained scarce, an unusual sight for the normally busy streets of Port-au-Prince.

Marco Destin, 39, was out walking to see his family as buses, also known as tap-taps, were not available. He carried a loaf of bread for them because they hadn’t left their home since the president’s assassination for fear of their lives.

“Everyone at home sleeps with one eye open and one eye closed,” he said. “If the head of state is not protected, I have no protection at all.”

Destin said Haiti has always been a complicated country and he wasn’t sure what the next few days would bring. “Haiti does not know which direction it is going now,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t know what the solution is. There has always been a struggle for power.”

Hours after the murder, intermittent gunfire rang through the city, a stark reminder of the growing power of gangs that displaced more than 14,700 people last month alone as they burned and ransacked houses in a battle for territory.

Robert Fatton, a Haitian political expert at the University of Virginia, said that gangs were a force to contend with and that it is not certain that the Haitian security forces can enforce martial law.

“It’s a really explosive situation,” he said, adding that foreign intervention with a UN-type military presence is a possibility. “Whether Claude Joseph will manage to stay in power is a big question. It will be very difficult to do that if he does not create a government of national unity.”

Joseph told the AP he supports an international investigation into the murder and believes elections should be held later this year as he pledged to work with Moise’s allies and opponents.

“Everything is under control,” he said.

