Two Israeli police officers were killed in an armed attack claimed by the Islamic State

Two Arab gunmen shot and killed two police officers on a street in a city in Israel on Sunday, while the US Secretary of State and three Arab foreign ministers were visiting the country for a summit.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account.

Israeli security officials said the attackers in Hadera, about 50 km north of Tel Aviv, were Arab citizens of Israel and sympathizers of the group.

“We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wrote on Twitter. “There is no place for such senseless violence and murder in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims.”

Minister Anthony Blinken (SecBlinken) On March 27, 2022 the attack occurred five days after at least four Israelis were killed in a stabbing and car-ramming attack by an Arab citizen from southern Israel, before he was shot dead by a bystander.

CCTV footage broadcast by Israeli television stations showed two men opening fire with assault rifles on a main street in Hadera, raising fears in Israel of a wave of such attacks.

Police said the attackers killed two members of the Israeli paramilitary Border Police. The two gunmen were shot dead by police officers who were having dinner at a nearby restaurant.

“Fortunately, our officers were able to neutralize the attackers and prevent a larger terrorist attack,” National Police spokesman Eli Levy told Israel’s Kan TV.

In the Negev desert in southern Israel, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, three countries that normalized relations with Israel in 2020, held a summit in the presence of Blinken.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid “branded the foreign ministers participating in the Negev summit on the details of the terrorist attack in Hadera,” on Twitter the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“All foreign ministers condemned the attack and asked to send their condolences to the families of the victims and their best wishes for the recovery of the wounded,” the ministry said.

Israeli security officials have warned against an escalation of attacks on Israelis in the run-up to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April – a turbulent period in the past.

Jordan’s King Abdullah is due to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Monday, in what Israel widely sees as an attempt to calm tensions ahead of the holiday period that also includes Easter and Passover.

