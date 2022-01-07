Two journalists were shot dead by the gang in Haiti

Two journalists in Haiti were killed on Thursday by a gang operating on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the radio station that employed one of the victims.

Wilguens Louissaint and Amady John Wesley were killed in a shooting, Radio Ecoute FM told AFP. A third journalist, who was with them at the time, was able to escape.

The killings come as gangs in Haiti have recently expanded their reach outside the poorer neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince.

The Laboule 12 area, where the three journalists reported on Thursday, is the subject of intense fighting between several armed gangs trying to secure its control.

A route that runs through the area is the only option to reach the southern half of the country apart from the main road, which since June has been controlled by one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs.

Six months ago, former President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his private residence in Port-au-Prince, which deepened Haiti’s ongoing political crisis and deepened the security situation that residents have to deal with on a daily basis.

Haiti registered at least 950 kidnappings in 2021, according to the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in Port-au-Prince.

Underwhelmed and confronted by criminal groups practically armed with a war arsenal, Haitian police have not attempted to organize any large-scale operations against the gangs since March 2021.

(AFP)