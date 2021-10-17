Two years after the October 17 protests, Lebanon’s economic crisis worse than ever

Two years after Lebanon’s October 17 movement began with major nationwide protests, disappointment and fear prevail in the country. Various prime ministers have come and gone since 2019, but the protesters’ demands have not been met. Claire Paccalin of Jowhartalks to Lynn Harfoush, a member of the executive committee of the Bloque Nacional political party, who is not intimidated.

Turnout was small in the October 17 rally this year, but Harfoush, a member of the executive committee of the secular Lebanese National Bloc party, said there was still reason for hope.

“It’s a bit disappointing, but at the same time, it’s something we understand,” Harfoush said of the low turnout. “The crisis has gotten very big. Some people can’t even travel to come here. But what we are sure of, and the reason we still believe in the October 17 revolution, is that it did ignite this flame of change in the hearts of many people. ”

Harfoush said the economic situation was worse than ever. “We have gone from worrying about how we were going to spend our days to worrying about whether we would find gas, electricity, water… we have gone to worrying about our minimal needs. Gasoline has become very expensive, while the minimum wage is still very low, ”he said, adding that many Lebanese have lost their jobs and are concerned about the inflationary crisis.

Harfoush said the protest movement was also demanding progress in the investigation of the August 4, 2020 explosion in the port of Beirut. “It is a very important date for us, because it showed people that the political class is not only incapable of satisfying their needs, but also cannot protect them.” Bringing in those responsible for the explosion, which killed more than 217 people and destroyed the port and much of the city “has become one of the main demands of all the revolutionary movements of October 17,” he said.

Harfoush said it could take a long time, but his party and other participants in the protest movement would keep working. “We have a lot to do. There is this whole political class that we have to overcome, ”he said.