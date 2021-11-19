U.S. House Passes Historic Biden Social Spending Bill

US lawmakers voted Friday to bring President Joe Biden’s gigantic welfare bill to the Senate, a major step forward for his vision of creating a more equitable society, the centerpiece of his national agenda.

Rebuild Better, the package of education, healthcare, child care and climate reforms that potentially define Biden’s legacy, was approved by the House of Representatives four days after he enacted the first part of his economic plan, a radical improvement. of the country’s ruined infrastructure.

The $ 1.8 trillion measure faces a more bumpy ride in the upper house of the Senate, with Democrats’ deficit hawks nervous about spiraling inflation, before it gets a final seal in the House, likely in January.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expected a vote Thursday night, but minority leader Kevin McCarthy shattered that plan by breaking his record for the longest speech in the House, with more than eight hours. and a half.

The decisive vote in the House came as Biden was ready to transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris while undergoing a colonoscopy under anesthesia as part of a regular medical checkup.

The White House issued a statement from the president when he was out of action, describing the vote as “another great step forward in executing my economic plan to create jobs, reduce costs, make our country more competitive, and give workers and the middle class a fighting opportunity. “

Decisive factor

The legislation would provide millions of jobs, according to the White House, although Republicans have characterized it as an example of totally out of control Democratic spending.

It is likely to shrink further anyway in the upper house, where Democrats have the narrowest majority and moderates are expressing concern about Biden’s spending plans.

Annual inflation jumped to 6.2 percent last month, giving Republicans another club to hit Biden with as they try to retake both houses of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

House Democrats would have lost the party line vote if there had been more than three defectors.

In the end, only one Democrat, from a competitive district in Maine, joined Republicans in rejecting the bill, raising the majority party’s hopes that members of both houses could overcome months of infighting so that the package becomes law.

Republicans took advantage of an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office that said the bill would increase the deficit by $ 367 billion over 10 years.

But White House officials had already been warning for days that the estimate would not take into account the savings that could be achieved through stricter taxation.

‘Craptacular disorder’

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that Build Back Better was “more than fully paid for” and would help reduce the deficit in the long run “by asking large corporations and the nation’s top earners to pay their fair share.” .

The upper house is likely to adopt the bill in late December or possibly January, and the most urgent priorities, such as avoiding a debt default and a government shutdown, are expected to occupy much of the holiday period.

Pelosi downplayed the possibility of senators making major changes, telling reporters after the vote that 90 percent of the text had been agreed upon among Democrats in both the congressional chambers and the White House.

“There were some differences in the end, and we will address that as we move forward,” he said.

The Senate has been locked in a 50-50 split for one of the longest periods in its history and, with no votes to spare, all Democrats effectively have a veto on any bill as long as the Republicans stick together.

Senate progressives are pushing for a national paid family leave program and further expansion of health care benefits, but the latest inflation data could torpedo those efforts.

“We will act as quickly as possible to bring this bill to President Biden’s desk and provide assistance to middle class families,” said House Leader Chuck Schumer.

But Ben Sasse of Nebraska led a chorus of disgrace from Senate Republicans over the legislation, calling it a “craptacular mess” that will lead to “a million more annual IRS (tax) audits.”

(AFP)