UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig snatches the equalizer towards Manchester Metropolis

Leipzig defender Yosko Gvardiol hit a towering header within the seventieth minute to safe a 1-1 draw at residence to Manchester Metropolis within the first leg of the Champions League spherical of 16 on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old defender earned a deserved equalizer after Riyad Mahrez scored for Metropolis after Leipzig’s error within the twenty seventh minute.

There was some controversy on the finish with Metropolis wanting a penalty for the final kick of the sport after the ball bounced off Benjamin Henriques’ arms within the penalty space.

“Total, I am actually comfortable,” mentioned coach Pep Guardiola. “I had a sense that the match can be determined within the second leg. I’ve numerous respect for Leipzig.”

“We hope to be in good condition in three weeks. We are able to do higher. We have now to regulate some issues and discover a manner ahead.”

In response to a query a couple of post-match crowd assembly along with his gamers, Guardiola mentioned he instructed them he was pleased with their efficiency.

I mentioned, “Why do you could have your head down?” Warning, it was good.”

Metropolis had 74 p.c possession, almost twice as many assaults as their opponents, however have now drawn their final two matches following a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest within the Premier League on Saturday.

Leipzig’s run led to 4 matches within the competitors. The second leg is in Manchester on 14 March.

The company, who had been hoping to achieve the Champions League quarter-finals for the sixth consecutive season, had been in full management within the first half.

They moved ahead when Jack Grealish simply intercepted Xaver Schlager’s weak cross on the sting of the field and performed the ball by way of the center for Mahrez to complete.

Rodri ought to have doubled their lead three minutes later when he was left utterly unmarked on the far publish however his noticed went simply extensive of the objective.

The hosts, who excelled within the first half and had their first shot on objective in stoppage time, got here out stumped after half-time.

They need to have leveled when Benjamin Henriques was left utterly alone within the field however despatched his low shot simply extensive.

Then Metropolis keeper Ederson parried Andre Silva’s shot from shut vary earlier than denying Dominic Zuboszlai within the 69th minute as Leipzig moved ahead.

The Germans had been rewarded a minute later when Marcel Halstenberg fired in a cross into the penalty space and defender Jvardiol beat his marker to attain the equaliser.

“Two completely different halves,” mentioned Leipzig coach Marco Rose. “We had been very detrimental the primary and ran after them. The second was completely different, precisely how we imagined it and pressured them.”

