UEFA Champions League Spherical of 16: Liverpool tied Actual Madrid within the return leg of final season’s closing

Actual Madrid, the defending champions, will face Liverpool once more within the Champions League spherical of 16 – a repeat of final season’s closing – whereas Paris Saint-Germain will play German champions Bayern Munich.

Actual Madrid beat Liverpool in a tense closing in Could due to a Vinicius Junior objective.

The duo have been pulled from the hat in Monday’s attract Nyon, Switzerland, having additionally met within the 2017-18 closing, which the Spanish crew additionally gained.

Actual haven’t misplaced any of their final six matches towards Liverpool within the Champions League – 5 wins and one draw – they’ve gained each finals and advance to their solely knockout match, 3-1 and 0-0 within the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 season, in these six conferences .

One of many favorites earlier than the event, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain won’t go to the top, as the following pair will meet, in a season which may be the final likelihood for Paris Saint-Germain striker Lionel Messi so as to add to his 4 titles gained with Barcelona.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been tasked with robust duties regardless of successful of their group, going through Premier League champions AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Premier League champions Manchester Metropolis, unbeaten within the group stage and chasing their first European Cup title, will meet German facet Leipzig.

Followers must wait some time for the following spherical of this season’s competitors, with the primary matches happening on February 14 and 15 and February 21 and 22, and the return matches on March 7 and eight and March 14 and 15.

Attract full:

Leipzig vs Manchester Metropolis

Membership Brugge x Benfica

Liverpool – Actual Madrid

AC Milan – Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt – Naples

Borussia Dortmund x Chelsea

Inter Milan – Porto

Paris Saint-Germain x Bayern Munich

The primary talked about crew will host the primary leg

(Reuters)