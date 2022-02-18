UEFA Europa League: Rangers beat Dortmund in a draw with Barcelona and Napoli

Rangers stunned Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the Europa League on Thursday while Barcelona had to come late to draw 1-1 at home with Napoli in the first leg.

In Dortmund, James Tavernier gave Rangers the lead with a penalty kick in the 38th minute after a handball from Dan-Axel Zagado from a corner kick.

Three minutes later, Dortmund again failed to handle a corner kick for Rangers.

Joe Aribo nodded to the far post as Alfredo Morelos was unmarked and scored from close range.

Four minutes into the break, Ryan Kent, who had tormented Dortmund all night, found John Lundstram, who scored with a hard kick.

Jude Bellingham responded to the home team with a blunt left-footed shot.

But two minutes later, Rangers scored again when Zagado tried to deny Morelos a shot again, shoving the ball into his own goal.

Pedro Guerrero cut the difference eight minutes before the end with a fierce shot from a long distance with the left foot, but Rangers survived without further concerns.

“It’s a great night, but it’s just a great night,” Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said.

“We haven’t made it to the next round, which is what we want. We know we have to do well next week.”

Napoli won a 1-1 draw at Barcelona.

The visitors, who are challenging for the Serie A title, opened the scoring at the Nou Camp against a home team scrambling just to finish in the top four in La Liga.

Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski ran on the rebound to hit the ball into the net after 29 minutes.

Barcelona increasingly dominated possession but needed one of four VAR penalties awarded for handball in the Europa League on Thursday.

Adama Traore’s cross hit Juan Jesus in the arm after 59 minutes.

Ferran Torres confidently converted the penalty to score his first goal at Barcelona’s Camp Nou, but his composure abandoned him as he fired two good chances over the bar as Barcelona dominated the final minutes.

not friendly

“We played very good football,” Barcelona coach Xavi said.

“But of course, it’s not a friendly match, it’s the Europa League. The result is not enough, but I’m very happy with the performance.”

Real Betis, who beat hosts Zenit St Petersburg 3-2, and Sevilla, who beat hosts Dinamo Zagreb 3-1, remained on their way to the final in their hometown.

And Ivan Rakitic gave Sevilla the lead from a penalty kick.

The next three goals came in four minutes before the end of the first half.

Mislav Orcic equalized for the visitors, but Seville responded quickly through Lucas Ocampos and Anthony Martial, with his first goal since his arrival from Manchester United.

Zenit, who has played only friendlies since their last game in the Russian league on December 12, looked sluggish at the start of the match against Guido Rodriguez and Willian Jose in the first 18 minutes.

Artem Dzyuba and Malcolm scored for Zenit by three minutes, but the hosts then provided the winning goal for Betis in the 41st minute.

Aitor Roybal ambushed Yaroslav Rakitsky and found Andres Guardado, who shot the ball into the goal.

Real Sociedad grabbed a 2-2 draw away to Leipzig.

The Basques took the lead twice, first with a goal by defender Robin Le Norman. Christopher Nkunko equally.

Mikel Oyarzabal regained the lead with a penalty kick, but Emil Forsberg equalized the score eight minutes before the end.

Atalanta came from behind to defeat Olympiacos 2-1 in Bergamo.

Albanian defender, Berat Gemsiti, who has not scored since November 2018, scored twice after two minutes of corner kicks.

In Tiraspol, Braga dominated possession and had more attempts to score, but Sharif won 2-0.

Luxembourg midfielder Sebastien Thiel scored from a penalty kick in the first half and with Braga pressure, Sherif Al-Nasr settled on the counterattack in the 83rd minute with a goal scored by Adama Traore.

In the European Conference League, Celtic had a less memorable evening than their rival in Glasgow, losing 3-1 at home to Norway’s Bodo/Glimt.

Leicester responded after Randers’ Vito Hammerchog Mistrati disallowed Wilfried Ndidi’s earlier goal before the break.

The goals of Harvey Barnes, Patson Dhaka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hals scored a 4-1 victory.

(AFP)