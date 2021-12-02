Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo announce joint operation against Islamic State-linked militias
Ugandan troops crossed into the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday as part of a joint operation against a notorious Islamist militia that both countries accuse of massacring civilians. The two countries announced that the operation began with morning artillery and air strikes against the armed group ADF, which has become the deadliest of the militias ravaging the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Jowharterrorism expert Wassim Nasr tells us more.