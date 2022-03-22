Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate: Not all climate action is climate justice

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Naket began her activism in 2019 by organizing a one-to-one climate protest at the gates of the Ugandan Parliament, before co-founding both the Rise Up Movement and Friday for Future Uganda. She is currently in Paris as part of a delegation of Ugandan and Tanzanian activists who are fighting to rally opposition to a massive oil pipeline under construction in East Africa. She joined us for perspective to tell us more about her activism, her hopes for her meeting with Pope Francis and how she feels about being called the African Greta Thunberg.