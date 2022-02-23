Award-winning Ugandan writer Kakuenza Rukirabashaiga, who fled the country after being accused of insulting President Yoweri Museveni, has arrived in Germany for medical treatment after he was “tortured” in prison, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Rukirabashiga’s lawyer, Iron Chiesa, confirmed his client’s arrival in Germany, describing the news as a “great relief”.

Deniz Yucel, a Turkish-German journalist and director of PEN Germany also welcomed the Ugandan writer’s arrival. Speaking for PEN International, Yucel said he was “very happy” Rukirabashaija was able to escape “from the clutches of his tormentors”.

The novelist was arrested shortly after Christmas and charged with “hostile communications” in a case that has sparked international concern.

In an interview with France 24 last month, Rukirabashaiga’s wife, Eva Basima, said she saw traces of severe torture on her husband’s body during a brief home visit under custody while police searched the couple’s home.

Rukirabashaiga was released on bail weeks later and said he was severely tortured in custody. He also appeared on television earlier this month revealing painful-looking bruises crisscrossing his back and scars on other parts of his body.

The European Union was among those calling for a “comprehensive investigation” of rights abuses in Uganda.

The 33-year-old author walked out of Uganda two weeks ago – after a court rejected his request to get his passport back – ahead of a criminal trial that was due to start today.

HefledUgandaby walks in neighboring Rwanda across the mountainous border and then travels to a third country.

Then, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees facilitated his trip to Germany, according to Chiesa, who declined to give further details.

The charges against Rukirabashaigar are linked to his critical comments on Twitter about Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who has long held power in Africa in 1986.

Rukirabashaiga has recently intensified his criticism of Museveni’s son, Muhuzi Kaynerugaba, an army general who many Ugandans believe is grooming himself to take over from his 77-year-old father.

The 47-year-old’s rise through the military ranks is carefully monitored by experts who point out that the country’s security forces are key to his father’s grip on power.

Since his escape, Rukirabashiga has been tweeting relentlessly, even getting involved in a Twitter altercation with Kainrugaba who accused him of being “responsible” for his torture and called him a “child tyrant”.

Human rights activists demanded an investigation into the allegations of torture and urged the authorities to drop all charges against him.

“It is unacceptable that Ugandan security forces continue to torture and mistreat detainees,” Orem Niko, Uganda researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement earlier this month.

“Instead of prosecuting their critics over the tweets, the Ugandan authorities should investigate this and many other serious allegations of torture by state security in recent years.”

Rukirabashaijat told the rights group that he was taken to see Kainerugaba while in detention and was ordered to stop writing, but the general denied the claim.

“I don’t know who this little boy is who they say got hit! I never heard of him until the media started talking about him. I didn’t meet him, didn’t talk to him and didn’t want to do that,” Kainerugaba said on Twitter.

Uganda has seen a series of crackdowns aimed at stamping out dissent, with journalists assaulted, lawyers imprisoned, election observers prosecuted, and opposition leaders violently silenced.

Activists have been repeatedly targeted with the strict computer abuse law that was used against Rukirabashaija which carries severe penalties, including imprisonment.

Ugandan outspoken activist and writer Stella Nyanzi, who fled to Germany earlier this year, was jailed in 2019 under the same law after she published an obscene poem about Museveni.

Rokirabashigaon has praised his 2020 satirical novel “The Greedy Barbarian”, which describes high-level corruption in a fictional country.

He has been repeatedly arrested since the publication of “The Greedy Barbarian” and said that he had previously been tortured while being interrogated by military intelligence.

He is the recipient of the 2021 PEN Pinter International Writer’s Prize for Courage, awarded annually to a writer who has been persecuted for speaking out about his beliefs, and has been campaigned by the German branch of PEN.

(France 24 with AFP)