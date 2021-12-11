UK calls for united front at G7 meeting against threats from Russia and China

Russia’s saber rattling against Ukraine and an assertive China was high on the agenda when G7 foreign ministers met in Britain on Saturday, calling for a united front against authoritarianism.

The two-day meeting of top diplomats from the world’s richest nations in Liverpool, northwest England, is the last in-person meeting of the British G7 presidency for a year, before handing over the baton to Germany.

Discussions focused on the accumulation of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, confronting China, limiting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and addressing the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar.

“We need to unite strongly to confront the aggressors who seek to limit the limits of freedom and democracy,” said British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, formally opening the talks, without mentioning specific countries.

“To do this, we need to have a fully united voice. We need to expand our security and economic position around the world.”

Truss held talks on the sidelines of the summit on Friday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as Germany’s new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Blinken flies to Southeast Asia next week on a visit designed to highlight the importance of the region in Washington’s push for “peace, security and prosperity” in the Indo-Pacific region against an increasingly assertive China.

Ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will join the G7 summit for the first time on Sunday, in a session aimed at wide-ranging conversations on topics including Covid-19 vaccines, finance and gender equality.

South Korea, Australia, South Africa and India will also participate as Britain’s chosen “guests” of the G7, with many attendees participating virtually due to the pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Truss said before the meeting that he wanted deeper ties between the G7 nations on trade, investment, technology and security “so that we can defend and promote freedom and democracy around the world.”

Ukrainian conversations

Truss, who replaced Dominic Raab in office in September, laid out his foreign policy vision in an important speech on Wednesday.

He warned Moscow that it would be “a strategic mistake” to invade Ukraine, following growing concerns about a large buildup of Russian troops on the border that the Kremlin says is defensive against any move by Kiev to NATO.

That echoed comments delivered by US President Joe Biden to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a virtual summit the day before when he warned of unprecedented sanctions if Ukraine came under attack.

Washington’s top diplomat for European and Eurasian affairs, Karen Donfried, will hold follow-up talks with senior government officials in Kiev and Moscow next week to try to end the conflict.

He will then go to Brussels to continue discussions with NATO and EU allies “to seek a diplomatic solution” to the confrontation.

The British G7 presidency has been dominated by responding to Beijing’s growing international assertiveness and alleged widespread abuses of domestic rights, including the Muslim minority Uyghur population.

This week, a panel of lawyers and human rights experts in London concluded that Beijing had committed genocide by imposing population restrictions, including birth control and forced sterilizations, on Uighurs.

China rejected the court’s findings.

At a summit of G7 leaders in June, Biden pushed for a stronger collective stance toward China and Russia, and this week Washington, London and Canberra announced diplomatic boycotts of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Truss has said that the West must work to end the “strategic dependence” of a growing number of low- and middle-income countries on their adversaries, in various areas, from energy to technology.

At the summit, he will pressure attendees to provide those countries with more funding for infrastructure and technology projects, according to the Foreign Relations office.

The G7 countries and their allies must offer “an alternative to the unsustainable debt of non-market economies” like China, he said.

Truss will unveil a UK-led initiative – Africa Resilience Investment Accelerator – to drive collaborative investment in Africa’s “most fragile markets” and help develop “a host of investment opportunities”.

