The UK is experiencing a wave of strikes on a scale not seen for the reason that Nineteen Eighties beneath then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. With double-digit inflation, a spiraling cost-of-living disaster means these struggling stagnant and declining salaries, particularly public sector employees, are struggling to make ends meet. This Wednesday, half 1,000,000 individuals are anticipated to go on strike, starting from academics to civil servants to coaching drivers. Reporting by Clovis Casale and Julien Sauvage for France 24.