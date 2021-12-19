UK Foreign Secretary Truss to take over Brexit negotiations with the EU after Frost’s departure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed the foreign minister to lead talks with Europe on Sunday after the resignation of the Brexit minister shocked the already beleaguered London administration.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will take over the EU negotiating report, including the complicated issue of Northern Ireland’s relationship with Brussels, effective immediately, Downing Street said in a statement.

The forced change came a day after David Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister and a former Brexit negotiator, submitted his resignation in a letter to the prime minister on Saturday night.

He acted after The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that he had tendered his resignation a week ago, but had agreed to wait until January before leaving office.

In his resignation letter, Frost told Johnson he had “current direction of travel concerns” regarding coronavirus regulations and tax increases.

“The foreign secretary will become the lead negotiator with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, following the departure of Lord Frost,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“Liz Truss will assume ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect.”

Johnson is already reeling from a rebellion by 100 of his MPs in a parliamentary vote on coronavirus measures and the surprising loss of a 23,000 majority seat in a by-election.

That was attributed in part to a series of reports that its staff and assistants had held parties last Christmas despite virus restrictions in place at the time.

‘Run out of time’

Johnson’s Conservative by-election defeat heightened speculation of a leadership challenge.

Frost recently ranked second in a poll of the most popular ministers by ConservativeHome, an influential blog read by grassroots conservatives who could end up deciding to replace Johnson.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News on Sunday that Frost was “an outstanding public servant”, adding: “I understand his reasons, he is a man of principle, you know, people of principle resign from the government.”

The deputy leader of the main opposition Labor party, Angela Rayner, said the resignation shows “a government in total chaos.”

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen warned that Johnson “was running out of time and friends to deliver on the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government.”

And Arlene Foster, who stepped down as Northern Ireland’s prime minister due to post-Brexit trade deals in the UK territory, said it had huge implications.

“Lord Frost’s resignation from the cabinet is a great moment for the Government, but a huge one for those of us who believed it would comply with NI,” he wrote on Twitter.

‘Point of return’

Frost told Johnson in his resignation letter: “I hope we move as quickly as possible to where we need to be: a lightly regulated, low-tax corporate economy.”

“We also have to learn to live with Covid and I know that is your instinct as well,” he said, in apparent reference to the new measures introduced by the government last week.

“I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere,” he added.

Johnson’s series of crises has seen him get increasingly negative coverage in the right-wing British press, usually favorable to his leadership and his party.

Frost had been in talks for weeks about the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs trade between the British mainland of England, Scotland and Wales, as well as Northern Ireland and with the European Union.

Truss “will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the problems arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” added statement 10.

Frost had been especially focused on renewing the governance of the deal, objecting that the EU’s highest court in Luxembourg has power over its implementation.

He appeared to disagree with the Johnson administration on the issue earlier in the week, when a government spokesman appeared to suggest there might be some softening in his position on the EU’s role as arbiter.

Frost, 56, was appointed as Johnson’s so-called EU “Sherpa” shortly after the British leader took office in July 2019.

