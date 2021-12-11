UK Grants 23 More Post-Brexit Permits to French Fishermen After EU Deadline

Britain has granted another 23 licenses to French fishermen, a government spokesman said on Saturday, a day after the deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights.

The EU had set London a December 10 deadline to license dozens of French fishing vessels under a Brexit deal signed last year, and Paris was threatening to take European legal action if no progress was made.

The licenses were agreed on Friday night after British officials met with their European Union counterparts and followed what the spokesperson called an “evidence-based approach” that ensures vessels qualify to work in UK waters. .

The spokesperson added that the approach “provides stability and ensures the sustainability of our fisheries”, with the UK issuing 18 licenses and the Channel Island of Jersey five.

France had previously said that 104 of its ships still lacked licenses to operate in British and Channel Island waters that should have been granted under the Brexit deal.

Under the agreement, EU fishermen can continue to work in British waters if they can prove that they used to fish there.

Paris threatened to file a complaint with the European Commission over the dispute.

That could have led the EU to impose financial sanctions or even tariffs on British products if Britain was deemed to be in breach of its commitments.

The EU and Britain are also locked in a separate trade row on controls for products entering the British province of Northern Ireland after the UK government unilaterally postponed introducing the controls.

The dispute has exacerbated the deterioration of bilateral relations between the United Kingdom and France, which have clashed this year over migrant crossings in the English Channel, post-Brexit trade deals and submarine sales to Australia.

