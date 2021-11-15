UK Police Say Liverpool Taxi Blast Was ‘Terror Incident’

An explosive device that blew up a taxi in the northern English city of Liverpool on Sunday was carried on board by a passenger and the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident, police said Monday.

Police said they believed they knew the identity of the passenger, who was killed in the blast, but could not reveal it.

“Although the motivation for this incident has not yet been understood, under all the circumstances, a terrorist incident has been declared and the counter-terrorism police are continuing their investigation,” said Deputy Chief Russ Jackson of the Northwest Counter-Terrorism Police.

The taxi exploded in front of the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, killing the passenger and injuring the driver who received medical treatment but has since been released.

“Surprisingly, the taxi driver escaped from the taxi,” Jackson said.

Three men ages 29, 26 and 21 were arrested Sunday and police said Monday that another 20-year-old man had been arrested.

Jackson told reporters that the taxi driver had picked up the passenger, who had asked to be taken to the hospital. He said it was unclear why he wanted to go to the hospital or what had caused the sudden explosion of the device.

The blast took place a minute before the start of a Remembrance Day service to commemorate the war dead at nearby Liverpool Cathedral.

“Of course, we are aware that there were Remembrance events a short distance from the hospital and that the ignition occurred shortly before 11 am,” Jackson said.

“At this time we cannot make any connection to this, but it is a line of research that we are pursuing.”

