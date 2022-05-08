Ukraine battle overshadows France’s World Conflict II celebrations

On Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron commemorated the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World Conflict II, which was overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine this yr.

The normal Paris celebrations of World Conflict II started on the Champs-Elysees, the place the president laid a wreath at a statue of Charles de Gaulle, the wartime chief of the French Resistance and later founding president of the French Fifth Republic.

Macron reviewed troops earlier than laying a second wreath and re-igniting the everlasting flame on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier underneath the Arc de Triomphe.

Because the unfold of the Covid-19 pandemic eases in France, it was the primary time since 2019 that spectators have been allowed in.

In a while Sunday, Macron will talk about the Ukraine conflict with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, earlier than celebrating Europe Day in Strasbourg on Monday after which meet German Chancellor Olaf Schulz in Berlin.

French Tradition Minister Roseline Bachelot instructed reporters that this yr’s festivities “definitely gained nice significance” in mild of the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict.

“We thought the conflict had disappeared from Europe,” she mentioned.

“We is not going to overlook the troopers from everywhere in the Soviet Union, together with Ukrainians and Russians, who contributed to the victory” over Nazi Germany, Overseas Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian wrote on Twitter.

“We reject all types of exploitation and manipulation of the reminiscence of those that sacrificed their lives,” he added.

The Kremlin claims it’s conducting a “particular navy operation” geared toward “de-Nazification” in Ukraine, and has banned the usage of the phrase “conflict” to explain the combating in Russian media and social networks.

Kyiv and Western governments accuse Russia of conflict crimes, and Zelensky likened the invasion to Nazi Germany’s aggressive conflict throughout Europe in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

