Ukraine calls up its peacekeeping forces

On tonight’s show: About 250 Ukrainian peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo prepare to return home to confront Russian forces. Egypt bans the export of basic foodstuffs such as wheat and flour, in an effort to secure the country’s food reserves. The North African country is highly dependent on wheat imports from Ukraine and Russia. Nigeria sees long queues at the petrol pump, flights halted and power outages due to lack of fuel. Prices increased in part due to the war in Ukraine.