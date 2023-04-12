Ukraine Condemns Russian ‘Brutality’ Over Alleged Beheading of POW

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russian “beasts” for allegedly decapitating a Ukrainian prisoner of war in a video circulating on social media.

The graphic footage, which could not be independently verified, came to light as US officials reiterated their confidence in Ukraine’s military “capability” despite a recently leaked trove of confidential documents.

UN human rights monitors have documented multiple instances of summary killings, as well as other possible war crimes committed against Ukrainian and Russian POWs since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The document leak has sparked a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

The Kremlin has deemed a video depicting the apparent beheading of a Ukrainian captive by Russian soldiers as “awful” and in need of verification.

The authenticity of the shocking social media footage has not been established. Faced with criticism over the video, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba compared Russia’s invading army to the barbarism of the ISIS.

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defence has cast doubts on reports stemming from leaked US documents that alleged British special forces have operated in Ukraine this year.

Reports also suggest that Ukraine may launch an attack against Russia in the spring in a bid to retake control of its borders.

According to a leaked confidential document, this may prove difficult as Russian defences and a lack of adequate training and supplies may cause regress and more casualties.

Russia tested an “advanced” intercontinental ballistic missile at its Kapustin Yar test site, weeks after it suspended participation in its last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the US following its deployment of troops to Ukraine last year.

Deutsche Bank is said to be winding down its remaining software technology centres in Russia’s Moscow and St. Petersburg, bringing to an end its two decades of reliance on Russian IT expertise.

The World Bank warns that Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts would cost $411 billion, which is 2.6 times its expected 2022 GDP, and highlights the need for further financial aid from the EU.

