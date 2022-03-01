Ukraine: “No one is adding to the escalation except for Putin,” says Zurabishvili of Georgia

In an interview with France 24, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili responded to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Georgian leader said she was “not very convinced” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assurances that he was ready to stop attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Zurabishvili added that the only party escalating the war in Ukraine is Putin himself.

Speaking to France 24 a day after his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, French-born Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili predicted that Moscow would fail in Ukraine as it failed in Georgia in 2008, saying “whatever happens, tomorrow Ukraine will be hostile to Russia.” .

She added that the 2008 Russian invasion of Georgia “never changed the determination of the Georgian people to join Europe and NATO” and that she supported Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union.

The Georgian leader dismissed the argument that the West is in any way escalating the current conflict, saying: “Nobody mind escalation except Putin.”

“He used the pretext of the so-called danger to justify his aggressive actions to himself and to the Russian population,” she told France 24.

But Zurabishvili, who is also a former French diplomat, lamented that the West’s “self-restriction” in the past “did nothing that might provoke ‘Putin’.”