Ukraine questions Twitter takeover amid uneasy relations with Musk

A senior Ukrainian official on Saturday expressed doubts concerning the Twitter takeover of Elon Musk, whose relations with Kyiv have been precarious because the billionaire proposed in early October that Ukraine surrender occupied territories in trade for peace.

Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolute,” expressed his need to alter the moderation of Twitter’s content material, tweeting that “the hen has been freed” after finishing the acquisition.

Ukraine’s presidential aide Mikhailo Podolak tweeted on Saturday: “Did the hen actually get its freedom, or did it simply transfer to a brand new cage?”

Twitter residents froze in anticipation of a brand new period … elonmusk ensures unforgettable sensations of extraordinary moderation. Did the hen ultimately achieve its freedom, or did it simply transfer to a brand new cage?

– Михайло Подоляк (Podolyak_M) October 29, 2022 referred to the “uncommon moderation” of the positioning holder. On Friday, Musk wrote on Twitter that Twitter would type a content material board “with broadly numerous views.”

The Tesla boss drew ire from Kyiv and praised Moscow this month when he posted a ballot on Twitter suggesting that Ukraine completely cede Crimea to Russia, that new UN-supervised referendums be held to find out the destiny of Russian-controlled territories, and that Ukraine comply with neutrality. . .

Kyiv’s response to its Twitter takeover additionally contrasted sharply with Moscow’s, with the deputy head of Russia’s Safety Council, Dmitry Medvedev, congratulating Musk on Friday.

“Good luck (Elon Musk) in overcoming political prejudice and ideological dictatorship on Twitter. And abandoning Starlink in Ukraine,” Medvedev wrote, referring to the 1000’s of satellite tv for pc internets operated by SpaceX in Ukraine.

Starlinks is a key communication software for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as the conventional cell and web connection is both lacking or unsecured in lots of frontline areas.

Reviews surfaced in USmedia in mid-October that SpaceX may begin asking the US authorities to pay for Starlink companies in Ukraine, which Musk says will price the corporate $100 million by the top of 2022.

Musk responded to the experiences by saying that SpaceX had withdrawn the order.

(Reuters)