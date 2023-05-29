Ukraine Readies a Counter-Attack on the Front Line Close to Bakhmut, Exclusive Report Reveals

Bakhmut – Ukraine is getting ready for their long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia near the front line of Bakhmut.

Some Ukrainian soldiers claim that it has already started. ‘s Catherine Norris Trent, Johan Bodin, and Dmytro Kovalchuk have filed this report after being embedded with Ukraine’s 28th brigade.

“Copy that, I’ve got your drone and memory cards,” a soldier says into a walkie-talkie. Ukrainian troops are using drones to spy on Russian troops digging fresh trenches around the destroyed city.

They are preparing to hit their positions with mortars to destroy their defenses as they are being built. “The drone’s still looking for targets and then we will correlate the exact position and then we’ll fire,” Kostiantyn, a soldier who recently returned from military training in Britain, explains.

Since early December, the brigade has been stationed near Bakhmut and was recently equipped with fresh ammunition.

They fire up to 50 mortars a day and have consolidated a series of small gains over the past month. This morning is no exception.

“We hit a unit of soldiers next to a small bunker; they had just started to dig it,” says Koleso, a senior lieutenant.

Some of the troops in the 28th brigade say that the wider counteroffensive has already started. “It’s already started,” says Horynych, another senior lieutenant.

“Last month we advanced 100 meters, then 300 meters, then further … it’s also like that all along this front line.”

The Russians came with lots of equipment and tanks, so it won’t be easy to push them back. However, they keep fighting little by little.