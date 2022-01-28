Ukraine-Russia: Kharkiv is resilient when faced with the threat of invasion

The northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has attracted international attention since its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, signaled the threat of a Russian occupation of the city last week. Locals, for their part, criticized the Ukrainian leader’s comments; they say they are more afraid that destabilization operations may intensify. Jowhartraveled to Kharkiv to learn more.

The morning ritual at Alekseevka Elementary School in Kharkiv looks much like any other in the world. Except perhaps that, in the bitter cold of -10 ° C, the usual prams give way to tobogganing and mini-sledges to take the youngest children to school along icy roads.

But this wintry Thursday is what really makes the parents of these school children shudder at the recent surge of bomb terror that has been exhausted against dozens of schools across the country. Three days ago, it was Alekseevka’s turn with students who were evacuated due to a bomb threat while police and bomb disposal experts searched the building for explosives.

“The teacher called to tell them that the evacuation had not been an exercise because the SBU (Ukraine’s security service) had received an anonymous tip that there was a bomb in the school,” Yuliya said after dropping off her little boy on Thursday morning.

“There was no panic and my 7-year-old son was not afraid, he was just worried about leaving his bag at school. But I was afraid myself because the police never managed to find [the perpetrators of these threats] despite their technical resources “, she told FRANCE 24. Yuliya was all the more upset when she learned through the media that every school in Zaporizhzhia, 250 kilometers south, had been bombed at the same time.

Anastasia takes her daughter on a sledding trip near the Alekseevka school in Kharkiv. The young woman says that there is no sense of panic in the city. © Mehdi Chebil It’s the kind of diffuse threat that weighs on the atmosphere of Kharkiv, a city of 1.5 million just 40 kilometers from the Russian border. Given its history and its largely Russian-speaking population, the city would be an obvious destination for its neighbor. President Zelensky’s statements on January 20 that Russia could try to capture Kharkiv raised existing tensions a notch further.

“It is foolish of the president to say that because it can only create panic and panic is exactly what will make it easier to invade Ukraine,” said Sergei Godz, another parent who leaves his child for school in Alekseevka.

Psychological pressure and destabilization The refrain is well known in Kharkiv. Residents regret the recent tendency to focus on the scale of Russia’s massive military deployment only to lose sight of what it sees as essential: incessant psychological warfare. Far from the blitzkrieg-type honored scenarios – the cover artillery fire, the surging tanks, the invasion of ground troops – local officials and academics are more concerned about an intensification of destabilization operations.

“The biggest threat at the moment is to have terrorist attacks. They have used it before. Since 2014, 10 attacks have been averted by security services, and two have been successful,” Yuliya Bidenko, a professor at Karazin University in Kharkiv, told FRANCE 24. She quotes also cyberattacks, the enhanced range of television transmitters on the Russian side of the 2017 border, and the threat of false alarms against hospitals and schools as elements of Russia’s strategic arsenal.

The atmosphere inside the pub Stina, where an explosive attack caused several people to be injured in November 2014. “Putin will not be able to afford to invade Ukraine”, says Igor (right), who was there when the attack occurred. © Mehdi Chebil “The resurgence of bomb threats is clearly linked to international tensions,” added Dmytro Bukhlard, a Kharkiv municipal official elected. “In the past, anonymous tips were sent that could be traced from Russia or the territories held by separatists in the Donbass,” said Bukhlard, who is also the head of Kharkiv’s anti-corruption center.

“The Russians are trying to destabilize the country and provoke chaos. Unfortunately, this has already had an impact on the economy,” he added. “We see this in the diminishing value of the national currency and in the decisions that some technology companies have taken to outsource their staff to western Ukraine or to Poland.”

“Nobody wants to be Russian” East of the city center, the current geopolitical strain means continued hardship in Kharkiv’s Barabashovo market – one of Central Europe’s largest. Several shops turned out to be closed on the day Jowharvisited the 75-hectare commercial labyrinth, which once enjoyed the fruits of its excellent location on the trade route between Ukraine and Russia.

“I had to take a second job at my son’s company to maintain my standard of living because business here declined after 2017,” Piotr Pereborshikov, a salesman in a handbag store, told FRANCE 24. “Before that, more than half of the buyers came from Russia. “From Donetsk and from Luhansk. Now they can not travel here so easily anymore and they have to take detours”, he explained. “Everyone here wants to trade with Russia … but no one wants to be Russian.”

Piotr Pereborshikov, a merchant in the Barabashovo market, notes that many Kharkiv residents have families in Russia. “Nobody wants war here,” he says. © Mehdi Chebil Kharkiv symbolizes, perhaps better than any other city, the gap that has grown larger between Ukraine and Russia since the conflict with Donbass separatists began in 2014. At that time, the sudden influx of 300,000 people fleeing these territories was ravaged by the War highlighting the dangers for the locals who are erupting, said Bidenko at Karazin University.

“It may be new to people in Kiev and Lviv, but we live 40 kilometers from the border and since 2014 we knew we could be next,” said the professor.

On the streets of Kharkiv there is a palpable sense of resilience. The locals acknowledge a certain concern, but life goes on as usual – even in the middle of the nervous battle that takes place on the world stage between Russia and the West. There is no special security installation here in Kharkiv. The bars and cafes draw crowds.

In addition, Russia’s recent move seems to have increased local distrust of Moscow, even among Russian-speakers who are usually inclined to stand up to Ukraine’s impressive neighbor.

“People are more aware than in 2014. We know that Russian ‘political tourists’ would bring death and destruction. Take the scenario where they gather babushkas to cry and call for Putin’s help. It would not work because people, including most voters for a pro “Russian opposition platform, would be against it”, said Bidenko. “We can say thank you Mister Putin for uniting us,” she added with a crooked smile.

This article has been translated from the original into French.