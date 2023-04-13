Ukraine’s Economy Hit Hard by War, Shrinks Nearly 30% in 2022

According to Ukraine’s state statistics service, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) plummeted by 29.1% in 2022 due to the devastating effects of Russia’s invasion.

This has killed tens of thousands and uprooted millions, dealing a heavy blow to the infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

Ukraine now has limited access to its vital Black Sea ports, which are necessary for exporting grains and metals. Follow our live blog for continuous updates on the war in Ukraine (all times are in Paris time (GMT+2)).

9:15am: Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian father who was jailed after his daughter drew anti-war pictures at school, has been extradited from Belarus to Russia. He had been jailed for “discrediting the Russian army”.

The invasion has also led to the loss of a considerable portion of land, leaving Ukraine with little access to crucial Black Sea ports.

The economy ministry has reported that exports fell by 35% in 2022 compared to the previous year, and the physical volumes reduced by 38.4%.

Ukraine’s grain crop also fell to 53 million tonnes from a record of 86 million tonnes in 2021 due to the invasion. Additionally, the steel production of the metals sector decreased almost 71% following the destruction and occupation of some leading plants.

US and Ukrainian officials have said that the sensitive operational information that Kyiv possesses would not cause much harm to future offensives, unlike the leaked classified US documents.

The Ukrainian government has held back on sharing such information with the US due to doubts about the latter’s ability to keep the secrets safe. While the leak of secret military documents may have been of interest to Russia, it is unclear if it would alter the course of the war.

The person who leaked the confidential US documents is allegedly a gun enthusiast in his 20s who worked in a military base. The Washington Post reported that he shared classified information to a group of men and young boys who shared a love for guns, military gear, and God via the instant messaging platform Discord.

Key developments on Wednesday, April 13:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russian “beasts” after a video circulated on social media showing the purported decapitation of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. The disturbing footage received widespread condemnation from UN and EU officials.

Washington reaffirmed its confidence in Ukraine’s military “capability” following the leaked trove of highly sensitive documents posted online.

Ukraine’s military rejected Russia’s claim that it had captured over 80% of the eastern battleground city of Bakhmut, stating that Kyiv’s forces control considerably more than a fifth of the war-ravaged city.Read our live blog for updates on the developments as they happen.

( Jowhar with AP, AFP and Reuters)