Ukraine’s lethal fields: farmers danger their lives to develop crops

Negotiations are at present underway to resume the UN-brokered settlement that enables Ukraine to export its grain throughout the Black Sea. Final 12 months, the deal helped the nation export practically three-quarters of what it might have exported in a mean 12 months – albeit at a a lot increased value – and supplied aid to world meals markets that rely closely on Ukrainian grain. However this 12 months there’s a query mark over how a lot Ukraine’s farmers will have the ability to produce.