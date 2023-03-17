WORLD NEWS

Ukraine’s lethal fields: farmers danger their lives to develop crops

By hanad

Related Posts

Cyclone Freddie has claimed at the least 326 lives in Malawi…

A multibillion-dollar rescue deal for First Republic…

/ Shows / Focus 06:25 FOCUS © France 24

Negotiations are at present underway to resume the UN-brokered settlement that enables Ukraine to export its grain throughout the Black Sea. Final 12 months, the deal helped the nation export practically three-quarters of what it might have exported in a mean 12 months – albeit at a a lot increased value – and supplied aid to world meals markets that rely closely on Ukrainian grain. However this 12 months there’s a query mark over how a lot Ukraine’s farmers will have the ability to produce.

hanad 9958 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More