Ukraine’s Zelensky shames French companies still operating in Russia and invites them to leave

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on French companies, including carmaker Renault, supermarket group Auchan and DIY retailer Leroy Merlin, to leave Russia, during a speech to the French parliament on Wednesday.

“French companies should exit the Russian market,” Zelensky said during a 15-minute video address in his trademark green T-shirt. “Renault, Auchan, Leroy Merlin, and others must stop sponsoring the Russian war machine.”

French lawmakers gave Ukraine and its ambassador to France three standing ovations before a speech by Zelensky, who has spoken to parliaments across the Western world in recent weeks in a bid to garner support for his country.

Citing specifically French nationalist shock, the Ukrainian leader said, as he has done in parliaments of other nations, that images of devastated cities like Mariupol “reminiscent of the ruins of Verdun as in the images of World War I that everyone has seen.”

The Russian military does not distinguish between targets. They are destroying residential areas, hospitals, schools and universities.”

“They do not take into account the concepts of war crimes,” he added.

Unlike other speeches before parliaments when he appealed to Zelensky for weapons, his main target seemed to be French companies that continue to operate in Russia as well as people who “bury their heads in the sand and try to find money in Russia.”

State-owned Renault partially halted production at its plants near Moscow last month after the Russian invasion but has since resumed production.

Major French retailers, such as Auchan, Leroy Merlin, and sports group Decathlon Boycott Russia were not followed by other major Western brands from McDonald’s to Coca-Cola.

French energy giant Total Energy, formerly known as Total, said it would continue to buy Russian gas but would stop buying Russian oil and petroleum products by the end of this year.

“I know how to replace that oil and diesel fuel, but with gas, I don’t know how to do that,” CEO Patrick Pouyanne told RTL Radio on Wednesday.

(AFP)