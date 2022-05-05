Ukrainian forces flooded the village of Dmidyev to dam Russia’s advance in Kyiv

Navy analysts are nonetheless debating why Russian forces did not seize the Ukrainian capital at first of the warfare greater than two months in the past.

Whereas the complete reply to this query is advanced, one of many techniques that clearly helped Ukrainian forces was self-sabotage. The Ukrainian military blew up bridges and main roads close to Kyiv to dam the Russian advance. In a single case, Ukraine flooded one in every of its villages for the trigger.

France 24 Nadia Masih, Bastian Renuel and Raed Abu Zayda traveled to the city of Dimdiv, nonetheless pumping water left after the tactical deluge of Ukrainian forces, to see how residents there are coping with deliberate flooding of their properties.