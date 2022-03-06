Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba: ‘We are fighting for our right to be Ukrainians’

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the success of the negotiations depends on Russia dealing with them in good faith without dictating ultimatums. He spoke with Marc Perelman from France 24 about the situation in the cities of Mariupol and Odessa, the negotiations that will take place on Monday, and what Ukraine expects from Europe.

Kuleba accused Russia of “indiscriminately killing civilians” and said that if Ukraine failed, “Putin would feel emboldened enough to continue his high-speed war against Europe.” “It is cheaper to help Ukraine now than to stop Putin later,” he added.

When asked if Ukraine will continue the talks, Kuleba said, “It is true that we do not see a relationship between the holding of talks and the intensity of the fighting on the ground. Russia is not slowing down. Russia is not stopping its forces while delegations are talking in Belarus.”

But he added, “We have to keep the diplomatic track alive.” Speaking about the ceasefire in Mariupol, Kuleba said that the Russian military had not fulfilled its promises.