Ukrainian nationalists are enlisting to defend Kyiv against Russian forces

To justify the invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin claims that he “disfigured” the country. Russian propaganda accuses nationalist groups that were fighting in Donbassins, Ukraine in 2014, and France 24 correspondent James Andre and Jonathan Walsh went to interview members of one of these organizations, which trains volunteers for Ukrainian territorial defense units and combat. Kyiv suburbs, here is their report.

As the Ukrainians prepare for an all-out assault on the capital, the country’s territorial defense units have seen an influx of new recruits who have joined forces to fight Russian forces.

In Kyiv, one group of volunteers is training to join the effort.

“Most of them have zero experience, so our goal is to train them … and prepare them for the front lines,” says Oleg Majdić, a Protestant pastor and deputy leader. His unit is led by the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), one of several nationalist groups involved in defending the country against Russian invasion.

The territorial defense units are officially part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but they have their own chain of command.

Instructor Skipper served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army. Like all leaders in this unit, he is a member of the OUN.

These groups are also at the heart of the Russian propaganda message that Ukraine is in the hands of the Nazis. During World War II, the OUN actively cooperated with Hitler against the common enemy, the USSR, and more recently, its members were fighting Russian-backed separatists in the Donbass. Majdić says some members of the group have “extremist” views, but she says they do not reflect the organization as a whole.

“Putin calls us Nazis,” Majdić says. “My answer to that is that we don’t kill civilians. We love our country. Does that make us Nazis?”

