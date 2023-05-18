Ukrainian soldiers prepare for the anticipated retaliation with vigour.

From our special correspondents – Ukraine’s armed forces are preparing for their anticipated counteroffensive against Russia. In the Zaporizhzhia region, located near the southern frontline, an intense ground assault training program is underway. ‘s Catherine Norris Trent, Johan Bodin, and Dmytro Kovalchuk visited and interviewed the troops who are ready to try and break through Russia’s defensive lines.

As time is running out, preparations are becoming more and more urgent. In Zaporizhzhia’s southeastern region, approximately 5,000 troops are undergoing an intensive ground assault training program, which tries to condense a two-month program into two weeks. “We have to rotate many groups of men,” explains Zafar, director of the Alpha Training Centre.

The fighters in the south will have a daunting task if Ukraine’s counteroffensive arrives here. They will have to penetrate multiple reinforced-led defense lines and trenches, and soldiers are particularly concerned about Russia’s newly laid minefields. “This is what we’re most afraid of, because mines cause 90 percent of deaths in reconnaissance units like us,” says Matvei, a soldier of the 102nd brigade of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense unit.

Despite the western arms deliveries, a Ukrainian offensive would hardly have any protection from aviation. “No one has ever fought back against an enemy like this, which has supremacy in the air, as well as quantities of tanks, artillery and heavy weapons,” says Andrii, a commander of the 102nd Brigade.

