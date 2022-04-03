Ukrainian TikToker paperwork her household’s escape from Mykolaiv

19-year-old Ukrainian Diana Totok garnered tens of millions of views on TikTok after posting movies that documented her leaving her hometown of Mykolaiv after the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Mykolaiv, a serious port metropolis in southern Ukraine, has been the goal of fierce assaults for the reason that begin of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. When the bombing started at 5 within the morning that day, Totok was sleeping in a pal’s home.

After I got here residence, I noticed my mom and my sister packing their issues and saying we had been going someplace, we did not know the place. Her movies on TikTok present how she and her household left their residence, simply hours earlier than the Russian troops entered Mykolaiv. Totok, her mom, and her sister left their pets and all their belongings to hunt asylum in Romania.

We traveled for 14 hours after which needed to stroll to the border for one more hour due to the site visitors, a heart-wrenching video exhibits Totok saying goodbye to her father on the border. Males between the ages of 18 and 60 will not be allowed to go away Ukraine in the course of the conflict.

After she arrived in Romania, Totok’s volunteers accompanied her and supplied her with meals and provides.