Ukrainians pay heavy losses as Russia targets strategic Mykolaiv

Mykolaiv, a strategic city near the southern port of Odessa, came under intense fire from Russian forces. About 160 Ukrainian soldiers were taken to a local hospital, but most of the wounded and dead were civilians.

“When the rocket hit us, the building started collapsing from the third floor, I was on the second floor and found myself on the first floor, stuck under concrete and broke my leg. But it’s okay, it’s okay, I’ll finish he-she!” Says a Ukrainian soldier, speaking from his hospital bed in Mykolaiv, a major city just 100 kilometers from Odessa.

Some Ukrainian soldiers in the hospital narrowly escaped when a Russian cruise missile landed on their base, on the outskirts of the city. But many of their brothers in arms were not so lucky.

Since the beginning of the offensive, 160 soldiers have been admitted to the local hospital, but most of the casualties have been civilians, and Russian forces are targeting civilian areas as they hope to capture the strategic city linking Kyiv with Odessa.

“There were a lot of tanks and helicopters. The Russian soldiers want to eat, so they go home in search of food,” said a wounded woman from a nearby village where the Russians have gained a foothold. “I hope the planes will bomb these soldiers because of what they did,” she said.

