un: april sees over 600 fatalities in haiti due to gang violence

The United Nations revealed on Monday that more than 600 people were killed last month in Haiti’s capital, amidst a political-economic crisis. The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights stated, “In the month of April alone, more than 600 people were killed in a new wave of extreme violence that hit several districts across the capital.” They added, “This follows the killing of at least 846 people in the first three months of 2023, in addition to 393 injured and 395 kidnapped during that period – a 28-percent increase in violence on the previous quarter.”

Haiti is the poorest nation in the Americas and has been in crisis since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021. Most of Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital, is now controlled by gangs, resulting in it being one of the most dangerous places in the Western hemisphere. The UN has been urging the Security Council to send in a specialized non-UN international armed force for months to help police restore order.

Image Source: Sandrine Exil