UN cancels humanitarian flight after Tigray airstrikes

We bring you the latest from Ethiopia, where the conflict escalates. For the fourth day this week, the government launched an airstrike on the capital of the Tigray region.

The bombing forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital.

We are also heading to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as two large labor groups: teachers and dock workers are on strike. Hundreds of workers from the state port company stormed its headquarters, furious that they were owed years of wages.

Finally, our reporters in the Central African Republic follow the displaced from Bangassou.