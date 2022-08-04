UN consultants say Rwanda has offered navy assist to M23 rebels in jap Congo

A United Nations group of consultants mentioned it had “robust proof” that Rwandan forces have been combating alongside the M23 insurgent group in jap Democratic Republic of Congo and have been offering them with weapons and assist.

The findings have been contained in a confidential report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Rwanda has beforehand denied accusations from the Congolese authorities that it helps M23 and that it has despatched troops into the nation. The March 23 Motion denied it obtained Rwandan assist.

The report mentioned the UN group “obtained robust proof of the presence of personnel and navy operations carried out by the RDF in Rutshuru territory between November 2021 and July 2022.”

It added that RDF members launched joint assaults with M23 fighters in opposition to the Congolese military and Congolese armed teams and provided the rebels with weapons, ammunition and uniforms.

Rwandan authorities didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon the UN findings.

The March 23 insurrection stems from the long-running fallout of the 1994 Rwandan genocide. The group was shaped in 2012 with the declare to defend the pursuits of the Congolese Tutsi, the ethnic group shared by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, in opposition to Hutu militias.

Since Could, the March twenty third Motion has launched its strongest assault in years, killing dozens and displacing tens of 1000’s of individuals. The United Nations company mentioned that by July it had taken management of an space 3 times as massive because it had in March.

The return of the March 23 motion has stoked regional tensions and sparked bloody protests in opposition to the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, which civilians accuse of failing to guard them.

The UN group has offered detailed proof, together with pictures of Rwandan troopers at a M23 camp, drone footage exhibiting columns of a whole bunch of troopers marching close to the Rwandan border, and pictures and movies exhibiting M23 fighters carrying new uniforms and gear just like these of the Rwandan military. .

It added that Rwandan forces and M23 collectively attacked the Congolese military camp in Rumangabo in Could. When the M23 took management of the strategic border city of Bunagana in June, Rwandan troopers have been current or offered gear to the rebels, the report mentioned.

Rwanda and neighboring Uganda have a protracted historical past of navy intervention inside the Congo. They invaded the 2 nations in 1996, and once more in 1998, claiming that they have been defending themselves in opposition to native militia teams.

The goal of M23 and Rwanda’s operations within the Congo was the FDLR, a Hutu militia that Rwanda accuses of utilizing as its proxy. The Congolese authorities denied this.

The UN report acknowledged that some members of the Congolese military had supported and fought alongside the coalition of armed teams, together with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

