UN report says Mediterranean ‘climate change hotspot’ will see temps 20% higher than global average

According to a scathing UN draft, warming in the Mediterranean will be about 20 percent higher than the global average in the coming decades as the region is hit by devastating heat waves, water shortages, loss of biodiversity and risks to food production.

The Mediterranean will be hit by increasingly severe heatwaves, drought and fires fueled by rising temperatures, according to a draft United Nations assessment seen exclusively by AFP that warns the region is a “climate change hot spot”.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment — to be published next year — details the future effects carbon pollution will have on the region, which this week choked on above-average temperatures as Greece and Turkey battle record fires.

The Mediterranean’s more than half a billion inhabitants face “highly interconnected climate risks,” says a chapter devoted to the region in a draft of the IPCC’s Working Group II report on climate impacts, which will be officially released in February 2022. .

“Causes for concern include risks related to sea level rise, loss of terrestrial and marine biodiversity, risks related to drought, wildfires, changes in the water cycle, threatened food production, health risks in both urban and rural settlements from heat and altered disease vectors ,’ is his grim assessment.

The draft predicts that temperatures in the Mediterranean are likely to rise faster than the global average in the coming decades, threatening the region’s vital sectors of agriculture, fisheries and tourism.

Tens of millions of residents will be more at risk from water shortages, coastal flooding and exposure to potentially deadly extreme heat, it warns.

Depending on how quickly humanity curbs its greenhouse gas emissions, the yield of rain-fed crops could drop by 64 percent in some Mediterranean regions, the draft predicts.

Currently, 71 percent of the GDP of the Middle East and North Africa is exposed to high or very high water stress, and 61 percent of the population, it says.

Burnt forest cover in Mediterranean Europe is expected to increase to 87 percent if the Earth’s average surface temperature warms two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and as much as 187 percent in a 3C hotter world.

Due to global warming, the planet has warmed up to 1.1°C so far.

While not predicted to be the region of the world hardest hit by rising temperatures, the IPCC draft identifies the Mediterranean as a “climate change hot spot”.

The most comprehensive assessment of climate impacts ever collected concludes that only a scenario in which global warming is limited to less than 2°C – the core target of the 2015 Paris Agreement – “probably coastal settlements, cultural heritage, land and ocean will preserve ecosystems in a viable state in most parts of the (Mediterranean) basin”.

More likely, more intense

While individual fires like those in Greece and Turkey are difficult to directly attribute to warmer temperatures, heatwaves and droughts caused by climate change increase their likelihood.

“Any heat wave happening today is becoming more likely and more intense due to human-induced climate change,” Friederike Otto, associate director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford, told AFP.

“Heat waves are the kind of extremes where climate change is really a game changer and it’s an important way that climate change has manifested itself for years.”

Otto, co-leader of the World Weather Attribution service that measures the impact of climate change on weather conditions, said extreme heat was the most pressing threat to the Mediterranean region, as heatwaves are “by far the deadliest extreme events in Europe”.

The IPCC draft predicts that by the middle of the century, up to 93 million more people in the northern Mediterranean could experience high or very high heat stress.

Depending on how aggressively humanity is reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the risk of heat-related death for the elderly in the Middle East and North Africa will be between three and 30 times higher by the end of the century, it seems.

Heat Threat

According to the design, climate models predict warming in the Mediterranean region about 20 percent higher than global averages.

Southern Europe is currently in the grip of a crippling heat wave with near-record temperatures.

Ilan Kelman, a professor of disaster and health at University College London’s Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction, said that when it came to disasters such as fire or flooding, there were practical steps governments and planners could take to mitigate risk.

These include building less in flood- or fire-prone regions, better forest management, and creating simple, robust escape plans in case things go wrong.

“Heat is different. Climate change is pushing us to areas where we cannot survive,” he told AFP.

“To survive this level of heat, the only option is 24/7 indoor cooling and people can’t afford that. We’re going to have power outages. The only way to stop man-made climate change.”

‘Significantly increasing’ risk

Matthew Jones, a research fellow at the Tyndall Center for Climate Change Research at the University of East Anglia, said the average number of days the Mediterranean has faced extreme fire conditions has roughly doubled since the 1980s.

“Climate change is forcing Mediterranean landscapes into a flammable state more regularly by drying out vegetation and preparing it to burn,” he said.

According to Mark Parrington, senior scientist at the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, air quality has plummeted in burning regions of Greece and Turkey, and pollution from the fires had even reached Cyprus.

With the population set to reach 657 million by 2050 in Mediterranean areas vulnerable to extreme events, more people are likely to be affected in the future.

“Even if humans didn’t change the climate, the risk of these kinds of disasters would be ever-present and significantly increase,” Kelman said.

“We are putting more people and property at risk and we are not training people to deal with atypical environmental events such as fires, floods and droughts.”

