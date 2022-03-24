UN report says nearly 600 civilians killed in Mali amid fighting against jihadists

The United Nations said Thursday that jihadists, armed militias and armed forces in Mali killed nearly 600 civilians in 2021, with casualties rising by the end of the year.

In the last six months of 2021, the civilian killing rate rose 16 percent, according to a report by the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the volatile Sahel state, known as MINUSMA.

Mali, an impoverished country of 21 million people, has been rocked over the past decade by a jihadist insurgency. Vast areas of the country are subject to countless rebel groups and militias.

Thousands of soldiers and civilians were killed and hundreds of thousands were forced to flee their homes.

The ill-equipped Malian army has often been accused of abuses during the brutal conflict.

The MINUSMA Human Rights Division said, Thursday, that 318 civilians were killed in the country in the second half of 2021, compared to 266 during the first six months.

On the other hand, kidnappings decreased from 425 during the first half of 2021 to 343 in the second half.

The jihadist groups killed 206 civilians between July and December last year, and were responsible for the kidnapping or disappearance of 239 others, according to the MINUSMA report.

Other armed militias killed 70 civilians during the same period, while the Malian armed forces killed 25.

In one October incident in central Mali, the report said that Malian forces “arbitrarily executed at least seven civilians,” including an eight-year-old child.

Mali’s military-dominated government has repeatedly denied accusations of abuses by its army.

French troops and soldiers from neighboring African countries are also operating in Mali.

The MINUSMA report stated that foreign forces were responsible for the deaths of five civilians during the second half of last year.

This month Human Rights Watch also released a report accusing Malian soldiers and jihadist groups of a wave of civilian killings.

(AFP)